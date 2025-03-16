Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,426,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,002,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,007,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

