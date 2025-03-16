Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 22,594 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,326,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,169,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

