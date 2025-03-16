Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

