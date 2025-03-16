FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.5% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.04.

FedEx stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.37. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

