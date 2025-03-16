First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 535,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,051,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 833,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,223,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,062.40. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.