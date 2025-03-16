First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,460 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantronix by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 61.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin S. Palatnik acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,051.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

