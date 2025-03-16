First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 382,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

