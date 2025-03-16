First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 253,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 75.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

