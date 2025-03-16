First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1,006.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 307,824 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,253.78. This trade represents a 83.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO opened at $18.34 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

