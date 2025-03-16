First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,426 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.03 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

