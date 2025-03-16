First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.