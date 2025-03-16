First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 202,178 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,178 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 953,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 1.69. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

