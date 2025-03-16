First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.51. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.