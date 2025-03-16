First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 31.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 851.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

