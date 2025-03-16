First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.