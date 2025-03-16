First National Advisers LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Advisers LLC cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in MasTec by 979.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

