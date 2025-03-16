First National Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $111,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

