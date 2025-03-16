First National Advisers LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

