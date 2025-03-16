First National Advisers LLC Sells 9,182 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

