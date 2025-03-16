First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11,910.00 and last traded at $11,910.00. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,000.00.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11,827.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11,983.61.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

First National of Nebraska Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $40.00 dividend. This is an increase from First National of Nebraska’s previous quarterly dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.