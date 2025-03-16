First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,992,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,738,000 after acquiring an additional 722,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after acquiring an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 694,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

