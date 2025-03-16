First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $535.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.02 and a 200 day moving average of $576.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

