First National Trust Co Sells 2,960 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.