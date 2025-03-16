First National Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.98 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

