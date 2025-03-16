First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

