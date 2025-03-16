Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

OHI opened at $37.62 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.