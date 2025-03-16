Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 2.5 %

MAR stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.66.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.