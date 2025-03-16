Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

BEN opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

