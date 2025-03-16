FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $25.25 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

