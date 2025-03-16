FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $25.25 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
