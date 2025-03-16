Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after acquiring an additional 232,977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CRH by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

CRH stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

