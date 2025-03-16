Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

