Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $20.26 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

