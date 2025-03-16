Gallacher Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.54 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

