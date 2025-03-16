Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

