Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $96.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Insider Activity

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,436 shares in the company, valued at $41,059,477.20. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.