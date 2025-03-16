Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

