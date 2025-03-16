Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

