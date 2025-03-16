GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

