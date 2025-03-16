Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 982 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 982 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,172,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock worth $12,866,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

