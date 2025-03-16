Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,982 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,976 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.