Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.03 and its 200 day moving average is $482.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.50 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.60.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

