Glenview Trust co Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $110.50 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

