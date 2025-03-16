Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,917,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $478.67 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.59 and its 200 day moving average is $433.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

