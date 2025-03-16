Glenview Trust co Sells 381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.