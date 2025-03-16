GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $338.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,830,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 13.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.