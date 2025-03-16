Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

