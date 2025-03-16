Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 140.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 268.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $409,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.75 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

