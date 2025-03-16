Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 15,800 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Priority Technology news, Director John Vito Priore sold 3,454,575 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $25,702,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,314,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,539,359.20. The trade was a 39.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 105,833 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $787,397.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,919,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,360,975.84. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,293,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,920,204. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

