Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $131,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 4.4 %

PODD stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

