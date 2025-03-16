Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $77.55. 49,252 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

