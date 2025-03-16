Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $77.55. 49,252 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.28.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
